NBA 18/19: 3 Trade targets for the Boston Celtics

Anthony Davis continues to be linked with the New Orleans Pelicans

Going into the 18/19 NBA season, the Boston Celtics were believed to be the team that would replace the Cleveland Cavaliers as the best team in the Eastern Conference. Last season, the Celtics were just one game away from an NBA Finals appearance, despite missing both Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, and the team looked as though they could provide a credible threat to the Warriors dominance.

Despite the early season optimism from both fans and analysts alike, the Celtics have been a huge disappointment. The team has won their last six games, although, before this run, the team looked disorganized and the Celtics had a 10-10 record after 20 games.

While the team is now firmly in the playoff hunt, they still look to be a long way behind the Toronto Raptors. Due to the Celtics huge roster, a number of player's such as Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown are being linked with a move away, so the Celtics may look to add one or two player's in the coming weeks. So here are three players that the Celtics could pursue before the trade deadline.

#3 Otto Porter Jr.

Otto Porter Jr. is reportedly available for trade

The Washington Wizards are looking at a complete rebuild, and Otto Porter Jr. looks set for a trade this month. The Sacramento Kings have expressed initial interest in the 25-year-old, although the player himself will likely want to play for a contender.

The small forward has demonstrated his ability to play on a team full of ball dominant players such as Bradley Beal and John Wall, so the Wizards man should be comfortable in the Celtics system. His ability to hit the three-pointer would also be a major boost for the Celtics offense, although his huge contract may prove a stumbling block.

