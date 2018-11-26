NBA 2018-19: 5 Players with the most three-pointers so far

Many believe Steph Curry is the best three-point shooter in NBA history

The 2018-19 NBA season is now roughly a quarter of the way through, and it is gearing up to be one of the most exciting seasons in years. The Golden State Warriors have already suffered something of a meltdown, last year's East Conference runners-up Boston Celtics have disappeared, and LeBron James's Los Angeles Lakers have been wildly unpredictable.

Teams in the league have also continued the recent trend of shooting three-pointers at a higher rate than ever before. This has led to a number of players already amassing well over 50 successful three-pointers.

Here are the five individuals who are currently leading the NBA in three-pointers made.

#5 James Harden - 60 Three-Pointers

Harden is the NBA's reigning MVP

James Harden has missed a handful of games so far this season, but the reigning MVP has still been able to scrape into the top 5.

The Rockets star is currently attempting a career-high 11.1 three point-attempts per game, although his percentage of .359 is one of the worst of his career. With the 29-year-old now fully fit, it wouldn't be surprising to see Harden break into the top three by the start of 2019.

#4 Paul George - 62 Three-Pointers

Paul George is OKC's only reliable three-point shooter

Paul George has the advantage of being the only starter on his team that can shoot the three-ball. His accuracy from three-point range is way down on last season's near career high of .401, although George is attempting a career high of 9.3 threes per game.

The Thunders opposition is normally focused on containing Russell Westbrook, so PG13 will likely continue to get open looks. However, the team will need George to improve upon his current percentage of .352.

#3 Justin Holiday - 62 Three-Pointers

Holliday is one of the league's best three-point specialists

Holiday has knocked down the same number of threes as Paul Geroge, although the 29-year-old has managed this feat while taking 22 fewer shots. The Chicago Bulls player is shooting .403 from deep, and he is attempting a career high of 7.1 threes per game.

Holiday has taken nearly triple the amount of threes than he has attempted field goals, and he is quickly becoming one of the league's most deadly players from behind the arc.

