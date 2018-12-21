×
NBA 18/19: Charles Barkley says Nikola Jokic should win this season's MVP

T Elliott
ANALYST
News
21 Dec 2018, 14:50 IST

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have enjoyed a terrific start to the season
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have enjoyed a terrific start to the season

Yesterday, Charles Barkley appeared on ESPN's 'Get Up', where he spoke on a number of topics regarding the current state of the NBA. While speaking about the emergence of superteams within the NBA, Barkley went off topic and expressed his admiration for the Denver Nuggets and their star man, Nikola Jokic:

Right now the only good story in the NBA this year is the Denver Nuggets, they have been fantastic. I said a month ago that the Denver Nuggets were going to be the suprise team of the NBA, and I will go a step further. I think Jokic should be the front runner for the MVP.

Later on in the video, Barkley once again lauded praise on Jokic, while also repeating his claim that Jokic is leading the MVP race:

Like I say, Jokic should be the MVP. With the amount of injuries that they have (Denver Nuggets), for them to have the best record in the NBA, he should be the front runner for MVP.

Nikola Jokic was selected by the Denver Nuggets back in 2014, and despite only being the 41st pick, he has quickly developed into one of the NBA's best centers. For the 18/19 season, the 23-year-old is averaging 18.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 7.4 assists. Jokic is also regularly posting triple-doubles, and back in October, h became just the second player in NBA history to record a triple-double of 30 or more points, while shooting a perfect field goal percentage.

You can see Charles Barkley's full appearance on 'Get Up' in the video below.

Let us know in the comments below who you think is the early leading contender to take him the 2019 MVP award. Also visit our dedicated Basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.

