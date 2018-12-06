×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 18/19: Jalen Rose believes Kevin Durant is heading to the Knicks

Elliott T
ANALYST
News
39   //    06 Dec 2018, 21:20 IST

Kevin Durant continues to be linked with a move to the struggling New York franchise
Kevin Durant continues to be linked with a move to the struggling New York franchise

On a recent appearance on ESPN's 'Get Up', Jalen Rose suggested that Kevin Durant will leave the Golden State Warriors, and head to the New York this summer. While reflecting on Durant's recent negative comments about LeBron James, Rose claimed:

Well this says to me about KD, he is clearly not going to Los Angeles... It says to me that he is definitely leaving the Golden State Warriors at the end of this year, and I wouldn't be surpised if he ends up right here, at the New York Knicks

Kevin Durant's future has been the source of much debate, as he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The 30-year-old has said that he is unwilling to take another pay cut with the Warriors and will instead look to sign a max deal.

The Warriors could technically afford to retain Durant, although the team would have to pay a huge amount of luxury tax, and players such as Andre Iguodala would need to be traded away.

Regardless of the Warriors contract offer, most NBA insiders believe that Kevin Durant wants to lead his own team and the Knicks will have the available cap space to sign the 9-time NBA All-Star.

The franchise has failed to reach the playoffs since the 2012/13 season, although the combination of Kevin Durant and Kristaps Porziņģis should be enough to make the team contenders again.

You can see Jalen Rose's full appearance on ESPN'S 'Get Up' in the video below.

Let us know in the comments below if you believe that Kevin Durant will be a good fit for the Knicks. Also visit our dedicated basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors New York Knicks Kevin Durant NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Elliott T
ANALYST
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant to play for the New York Knicks...
RELATED STORY
4 possible destinations for Draymond Green after his...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks: 3...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Players the Knicks need to trade
RELATED STORY
5 Highest Scoring Games of Stephen Curry's Career
RELATED STORY
Did Kevin Durant really ruin the NBA?
RELATED STORY
Chris Broussard believes Kevin Durant and LeBron James...
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumor: Knicks preparing move for John Wall 
RELATED STORY
5 highest-scoring NBA games by Kevin Durant
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: What is going on with Kevin Durant?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us