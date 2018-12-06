NBA 18/19: Jalen Rose believes Kevin Durant is heading to the Knicks

Kevin Durant continues to be linked with a move to the struggling New York franchise

On a recent appearance on ESPN's 'Get Up', Jalen Rose suggested that Kevin Durant will leave the Golden State Warriors, and head to the New York this summer. While reflecting on Durant's recent negative comments about LeBron James, Rose claimed:

Well this says to me about KD, he is clearly not going to Los Angeles... It says to me that he is definitely leaving the Golden State Warriors at the end of this year, and I wouldn't be surpised if he ends up right here, at the New York Knicks

Kevin Durant's future has been the source of much debate, as he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The 30-year-old has said that he is unwilling to take another pay cut with the Warriors and will instead look to sign a max deal.

The Warriors could technically afford to retain Durant, although the team would have to pay a huge amount of luxury tax, and players such as Andre Iguodala would need to be traded away.

Regardless of the Warriors contract offer, most NBA insiders believe that Kevin Durant wants to lead his own team and the Knicks will have the available cap space to sign the 9-time NBA All-Star.

The franchise has failed to reach the playoffs since the 2012/13 season, although the combination of Kevin Durant and Kristaps Porziņģis should be enough to make the team contenders again.

