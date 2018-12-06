×
NBA 18/19: Jalen Rose says Kevin Durant is jealous of LeBron James

Elliott T
ANALYST
News
13   //    06 Dec 2018, 21:45 IST

Kevin Durant and LeBron James have faced off in the last two NBA Finals, with Durant coming out on top
Kevin Durant and LeBron James have faced off in the last two NBA Finals, with Durant coming out on top

Kevin Durant, yesterday made a lot of noise around the NBA due to his negative comments about LeBron James. While discussing the perceived notion of players not wanting to play with James, Durant was quoted as saying:

'So much hype comes from being around LeBron from other people. He has so many fanboys in the media. Even the beat writers just fawn over him. I'm like, we're playing basketball here, and it's not even about basketball at certain points. So I get why anyone wouldn't want to be in that environment because it's toxic' via Bleacher Report

Since the comments were made, James has refused to get drawn into a feud with Durant and has instead chosen to ignore the criticism.

Despite this, ESPN analyst, Jalen Rose, was disappointed with the 30-year-old's comments and during an appearance on 'Get Up!', Rose claimed that Durant was jealous of LeBron:

It's not that players don't want to play with LeBron, of course you want to play with the best and most unselfish player in our game... He's just putting it that out there to hate, it's a level of jealousy and hating

Durant had been linked with a summer move to the Lakers, and reports last summer even claimed that LeBron had personally asked the former Thunder superstar to join him in Los Angeles.

It now looks increasingly unlikely that the pair will ever become teammates, although the pair is likely to clash in this seasons playoffs.

You can see Jalen Rose's full appearance on ESPN'S 'Get Up' in the video below.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of Kevin Durant's comments about LeBron James. Also visit our dedicated basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.

