NBA 2018/19: Lakers stepping up trade interest in a number of players

The Lakers are targeting a number of players around the NBA

What's the rumor?

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking increasingly unlikely to sign a second All-Star this month, so the team is reportedly looking at a number of other options to improve their roster until the end of the season. According to Sporting News' Sean Deveney, two of these players are the Miami Heat's Wayne Ellington and the Orlando Magic's Terrence Ross:

'Miami’s season continues to look fruitless Ellington’s name has come up more in trade talks. The Heat would be open to moving Ellington to a playoff team for a first-round pick. Another target is Magic forward Terrence Ross, but with the 27-year-old averaging 14.1 points on a career-best 56.8 true shooting percentage, his value might be out of the Lakers’ range.'

In case you didn't know...

Wayne Ellington is a 31-year-old shooting guard, who was drafted 28th overall by the Timberwolves back in 2009. He played prominently from the bench for Miami last season but nevertheless contributed a career-high 11.2 points-per-game.

Meanwhile, Terrence Ross is a versatile 27-year-old, capable of playing either at small forward or shooting guard. He is currently having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging nearly 14 points-per-game, and shooting 38.5% from three-point range.

The heart of the matter

After the acquisition of LeBron James in the summer, the Lakers signed a number of experienced players such as JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, and Michael Beasley. Only McGee has lived up to expectations, and the Lakers' early success has been fueled by LeBron and the team's young core.

The Lakers seem as though they are now willing to trade away the underperforming members of their roster, in favor of players such as Ellington, Ross, and Trevor Ariza, as they attempt to build a team that can contend with the Golden State Warriors in the postseason.

What's next?

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to put behind last night's disappointing loss to the Houston Rockets when they face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

