NBA 18/19: LeBron James already breaking records for the Lakers

Elliott T FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 43 // 23 Nov 2018, 19:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LeBron James has already transformed the Los Angeles Lakers into Western playoff contenders

After LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers back in July, there was a lot of debate over whether the longtime loyal Kobe Bryant fans would embrace his former rival. Despite some initial doubts, the fans inside the Staples Center have already been won over, as James' individual brilliance has allowed the team to become competitive for the first time since 2013.

The Lakers are currently one of the most in-form teams in the entire NBA, and LeBron's frequent MVP level performances have fueled this purple patch. Through 17 games this season, LeBron is averaging 28.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists. After a rough start, he is also shooting a near career high of .392 from three-point range.

LeBron James has starred in visits to his former teams, the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers

During his short time as a Laker, James has passed the legendary Wilt Chamberlain to become one of the top five scorers in NBA history. He achieved this huge feat during a win against the Trail Blazers at the Staples Center, a game in which James dropped 44 points and recorded a near triple-double. If James continues to score at his current rate, he will also become the highest scoring player in NBA history, and it is significant that he could do this in a Lakers jersey.

James has also wasted no time in setting franchise records. His recent 51 point game against former employers, the Miami Heat, resulted in the King breaking Kobe Bryant's previous record that had stood since 2004. This was likely the first of many records that James will take from Kobe, as James is currently penned to a four-year contract, and his performances still show no sign of slowing down.