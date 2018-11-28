NBA 18/19: LeBron says he could play for another 5-6 years, wants to share NBA floor with son

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST News 52 // 28 Nov 2018, 08:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LeBron James says he wants to share the NBA floor with his son

LeBron James signed a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers over the summer, and his current max-deal will take him until he is 37-years-old. Despite this, 14-time All-Star has suggested that he wishes to play in the NBA for even longer, and has once again expressed his desire to share an NBA floor with his son.

LeBron told the Tim Ferris Show 'I would love to see the floor with my son, if he continues on the path he's on now, he could be in the NBA in another 5-6 years'. The Lakers superstar also spoke about how he is looking after both his mind and body in order to make playing with his son a reality.

'taking care of the body is number one, and we will continue to do that, but more importantly taking care of the mind. If your mind is not fresh, then your body will fall at the wayside' - LeBron James via the Tim Ferris Show

If LeBron James does indeed stay in the NBA until he is nearly 40, he will leave a legacy that will be impossible to match. He has already won Championships in Miami and Cleveland, while he is also on course to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer within the next few years.

Meanwhile, his 14-year-old son has already attracted a huge amount of national attention, and he has already attracted intense interest from various NCAA programmes.

Despite everything that LeBron James has achieved during his illustrious career, the Lakers superstar would probably consider sharing the court with his son as the greatest moment of his career.

