NBA 18/19: Rockets urged to re-sign Trevor Ariza at any cost

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 67 // 30 Nov 2018, 00:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Ariza return to Houston?

Nobody doubted Trevor Ariza's impact on the Houston Rockets team last season, although few believed that the team would miss the 33-year-old as much as they have since he left. The franchise spent the summer prioritizing huge contracts for Clint Capela and Chris Paul, and within all the chaos that comes with free-agency, Ariza quietly excited the Rockets.

The Veteran forward agreed to a one-year, $15 million contract with the struggling Phoenix Suns, a deal that was seen as one of the strangest of the offseason. While the Suns are predictably bottom of the Western Conference, the Rockets are surprisingly just one place ahead of them following a disastrous start.

Speaking to 'First Take' in the aftermath of the Rockets defeat to the Dallas Mavericks, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith had this to say about Ariza:

Clearly the loss of Trevor Ariza and Mbah a Moute has had a devastating effect on the Houston Rockets. They need to prioritize a way to go back to Phoenix and get Trevor Ariza, who is in a one year $15 million dollar deal, back in Houston

The Rockets were unwilling to give Ariza the salary he desired over the summer, however, the team is now desperately missing the player who excels at both ends of the court. If the Rockets do pursue a trade to bring back Ariza, the Suns would be in a strong position due to the fact that they know the Rockets are desperate to make a deal.

Ariza, on the other hand, would most likely be happy to return to Houston, as the 33-year-old would get his full contract, in addition to playing for a team that could still be a force in the offseason.

You can find the full video of Stephen A. Smiths appearance on First Take below.

Let us know below if you believe Trevor Ariza should return to the Rockets. Also visit our dedicated Basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.