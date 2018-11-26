NBA Rumours: Philadelphia 76ers want more additions

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 65 // 26 Nov 2018, 22:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could the 76ers make further additions to their already impressive roster?

What's the rumour?

The Philadelphia 76ers have only just completed the stunning signing of Jimmy Butler, however, the franchise is reportedly already looking at making more moves, as the team tries to compete for the NBA Championship.

The 76ers reportedly has serious interest in signing Kyle Korver in the coming weeks, whereas the organization is also exploring making a blockbuster move for Anthony Davis.

In case you didn't know...

Anthony Davis is a 25-year-old center for the New Orleans Pelicans, and the 5-time All-Star is among the most dominant players in the league. The 76ers will, however, face strong competition for the player as the LA Lakers have reportedly made Davis their number 1 target as they look for a superstar to pair with LeBron James.

Kyle Korver meanwhile is a 37-year-old shooting guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is one of the best three-point shooters in the league and Korver is reportedly open to a trade due to his lack of minutes with the Cavs.

The heart of the matter

The 76ers look as though they are going all in to win an NBA Championship. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were already a good pairing, and the addition of Jimmy Butler has further improved the team.

Despite this, the 76ers are unlikely to complete a trade for Anthony Davis. The 76ers simply do not have enough resources to entice the Pelicans into a deal, and there is also a huge question mark over how Embiid and Davis could fit together anyway.

The Korver trade does, however, seem a lot more realistic. The Cavs will not ask for much in return for a 37-year-old who does not feature in the team's long-term plans, and Korver's 3-point range would be a great addition to a Philadelphia bench that is currently lacking shooters.

What's next?

The 76ers beat the Nets last night in a result that moved the team up to the 3rd seed. The team will next play the Knicks on Wednesday, as they look to build on their recent good form.