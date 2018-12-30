NBA 2018/19: 3 worst contracts on the Boston Celtics roster

T Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 102 // 30 Dec 2018, 21:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have only failed to make the playoffs once in the last eleven NBA seasons and there is currently an air of confidence surrounding the Boston franchise. A path to the Eastern Conference Finals has opened up due to LeBron James's departure to the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Celtics are confident that they can become the new dominant force in the East.

While the Celtics roster is currently brimming with both All-Stars and young talent, the team still has a number of contracts that do not offer value for money. While this is not currently hurting the team, the Celtics might be planning on making a move for Anthony Davis in the summer of 2019, and the franchise would be wise to trim their salary bill.

So, here are the three worst contracts currently on the Boston Celtics roster.

#3 Gordon Hayward

New York Knicks v Boston Celtics

Nearly every NBA franchise would want Gordon Hayward on their roster, although not on his current contract. Hayward was selected as the ninth overall pick by the Jazz back in 2010, and he spent seven seasons with the Utah team, guiding them to a regular place in the playoffs.

The 28-year-old became a free agent in 2017 and eventually agreed to join the Boston Celtics on a four-year, $128 million contract. The Celtics evidently overpaid for a player who is a borderline All-Star, and Hayward has also struggled to regain his form since recovering from an injury that resulted in him missing the entire 17/18 season.

During the current season, Hayward has dropped to the bench for the first time since his rookie season, and his points-per-game average of 10.6, is a 50% drop when compared to his final season in Utah. Ultimately, the Celtics are looking to move forward with Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown, and Hayward looks to be the odd man out.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement