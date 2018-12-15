×
NBA 18/19: The 3 worst contracts on the Lakers roster

Elliott T
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
57   //    15 Dec 2018, 22:05 IST

The Los Angeles Lakers are now embarking on the era of LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers are now embarking on the era of LeBron James

Ever since the final years of Kobe Bryant's tenure in Los Angeles, the organization has been carefully planning their return to the top of the NBA. The Lakers have offloaded expensive salaries in favour of developing young players, while also freeing up enough salary space that the team can acquire two All-Stars in free-agency.

The first arrived in the form of LeBron James this summer, although the team still has a number of bad contracts, and here we will look at the three worst contracts currently on the Lakers roster.

#3 Michael Beasley $3.5 Million (1 Year)

Michael Beasley was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers after an impressive season for the Knicks
Michael Beasley was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers after an impressive season for the Knicks

Michael Beasley's Lakers contract is by no means disastrous, although it is strange that the Lakers are paying the player more than the veteran's minimum. Beasley himself was keen on a move to the Lakers, as he wanted to once again team up with LeBron on a contending team. Despite the knowledge of this, Magic Johnson and the Lakers management decided to give the 29-year-old a $3.5 million one-year contract.

While Beasley impressed in his lone season in New York with the Knicks, averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, it was surprising that the Lakers were willing to pay the forward more than JaVale McGee, who was coming off back-to-back championship-winning seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

Beasley has impressed in his limited minutes on the court this season, although he has struggled to break into Luka Walton's rotation. The former Knicks man has missed the last three games through personal reasons, and for the 2018/19 season, Beasley is averaging just 7.1 minutes-per-game. Don't be surprised if the Lakers look to move the 29-year-old on this month.

Elliott T
ANALYST
