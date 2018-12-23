NBA 2018/19: 3 worst contracts on the Charlotte Hornets roster

Charlotte Hornets v Miami Heat

Since rebranding as the Hornets in 2014, the Charlotte franchise has been to the playoffs just once. While the team has not been among the worst teams in the league over the past five years, the Hornets have struggled to compete in a weak Eastern Conference.

In their lone playoff appearance in the 15/16 season, the Hornets were beaten in the first round, and despite a number of high profile acquisitions since then, the team has not been close to returning to the postseason.

The summer of 2018 once again resulted in a number of changes to the roster, including the exit of former All-Star, Dwight Howard, and the addition of veteran point guard, Tony Parker. Nevertheless, the summer changes have evidently worked for the team, as the Hornets have started the season with a 16-15 record.

Despite the team's strong start to the season, doubts remain over the Hornets' ability to contend in the next few years. Kemba Walker will next summer become a free agent, and the team is also riddled with vastly overvalued contracts.

So, here we will look at the three contracts on the Hornets' roster that could cripple the future hopes of the team.

#3 Cody Zeller

Detroit Pistons v Charlotte Hornets

Cody Zeller was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, a time when the Charlotte franchise was still branded as the Bobcats. This makes Zeller one of the franchise's longest-serving players, although he has yet to justify his large salary.

The 26-year-old signed a 4-year, $56 million contract with the team back in 2016, although his on-court performances have improved little since his rookie year. The center's skill set on the offensive end is incredibly limited, and the Hornets man has only ever averaged more than 10 points-per-game in one season (16/17).

Ultimately, the Hornets are crying out for a dominant big man, and Zeller should be let go once his contract comes to an end.

