×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018/19: 3 worst contracts on the Charlotte Hornets roster

T Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
83   //    23 Dec 2018, 21:32 IST

Charlotte Hornets v Miami Heat
Charlotte Hornets v Miami Heat

Since rebranding as the Hornets in 2014, the Charlotte franchise has been to the playoffs just once. While the team has not been among the worst teams in the league over the past five years, the Hornets have struggled to compete in a weak Eastern Conference.

In their lone playoff appearance in the 15/16 season, the Hornets were beaten in the first round, and despite a number of high profile acquisitions since then, the team has not been close to returning to the postseason.

The summer of 2018 once again resulted in a number of changes to the roster, including the exit of former All-Star, Dwight Howard, and the addition of veteran point guard, Tony Parker. Nevertheless, the summer changes have evidently worked for the team, as the Hornets have started the season with a 16-15 record.

Despite the team's strong start to the season, doubts remain over the Hornets' ability to contend in the next few years. Kemba Walker will next summer become a free agent, and the team is also riddled with vastly overvalued contracts.

So, here we will look at the three contracts on the Hornets' roster that could cripple the future hopes of the team.

#3 Cody Zeller

Detroit Pistons v Charlotte Hornets
Detroit Pistons v Charlotte Hornets

Cody Zeller was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, a time when the Charlotte franchise was still branded as the Bobcats. This makes Zeller one of the franchise's longest-serving players, although he has yet to justify his large salary.

The 26-year-old signed a 4-year, $56 million contract with the team back in 2016, although his on-court performances have improved little since his rookie year. The center's skill set on the offensive end is incredibly limited, and the Hornets man has only ever averaged more than 10 points-per-game in one season (16/17).

Ultimately, the Hornets are crying out for a dominant big man, and Zeller should be let go once his contract comes to an end.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Charlotte Hornets Nicolas Batum NBA Players
T Elliott
ANALYST
NBA: All-Time Starting 5 of the Charlotte Hornets
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points as Los Angeles Lakers romp...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets:...
RELATED STORY
Tyrone Bogues: The shortest player in NBA history
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets...
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 highest-scoring games of Kemba Walker's career
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 Players with the most three-pointers so far
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Michael Jordan, the face of NBA
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 3 performers on November 17, 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us