NBA 18/19: 3 things we have learned from the Dallas Mavericks season so far

Elliott T
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
70   //    12 Dec 2018, 07:22 IST

Luka Doncic looks set to lead a new era in Dallas
Luka Doncic looks set to lead a new era in Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the NBA's most consistent franchises over the last two decades. The team has only failed to make the playoffs three times since the turn of the century, as the team has enjoyed an extended period of competitiveness thanks to the influence of 14-time All-Star, Dirk Nowitzki.

The franchise is now edging closer to a new era without Nowitzki, and the team has made a number of moves to combat the veterans imminent retirement.

The team went all-in on 19-year-old Luka Doncic this summer, and the Mavericks will hope to be in a position to truly compete by the time that the Warriors dominance of the West comes to an end.

ALSO READ: 3 most disappointing players of the Houston Rockets season so far

While the organization is still building with the future in mind, the current team have performed well in the early stages of the 18/19 season, and here are three things that we have learned from Mavericks performances so far.

#3 The franchise will be fine without Dirk Nowitzki

Nowitzki has spent this season on the sidelines due to injury
Nowitzki has spent this season on the sidelines due to injury

It has always been daunting for the Dallas Mavericks to think of life without a player that has spent the last 20 seasons with the team, winning both an MVP award and the 2011 Championship. Nowitzki is set to finally end his career in the Summer, and the Mavericks team have this season demonstrated that they should be fine without him.

During the early stages of the 18/19 season, the Mavericks roster has successfully coped without the injured German, as the teams current 14-11 record puts them in the final playoff spot of a competitive Western Conference. With the emerging duo of Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr., the Mavericks look to be in good hands, and fans of the franchise should no longer worry about life after Nowitzki.

