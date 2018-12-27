×
NBA 18/19: 3 things that we have learned from the Golden State Warriors' season so far

T Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
47   //    27 Dec 2018, 16:51 IST

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have dominated the Warriors headlines so far this season
The Golden State Warriors entered the 18/19 NBA season as the heavy favourites. The team has won three of the last four Championships, and Steve Kerr's men once again retained their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant.

In addition to this, the team pulled off a stunning move to sign a fifth All-Star in DeMarcus Cousins. The 28-year-old last season averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, and despite being out for nearly a year, Cousins should soon return from his ruptured left Achilles tendon injury.

The All-Star center has not been the only notable absence, as both Steph Curry and Draymond Green have missed a number of games in the early stages of the season.

Nevertheless, the Warriors are still top of the Western Conference standings with a 23-12 record, and the team looks set to top the standings heading into 2019. So with the Warriors once again heading the West, here are three talking points from their season so far.

#3 Steph Curry is Still the Main Man

Steph Curry has been in phenomenal form for the Golden State Warriors
While Kevin Durant is the best player on the Warriors team, there is no doubting that Steph Curry is the most important to the team's success. The Warrior's struggled badly without Curry in November, and since the arrival of Kevin Durant in 2018, the team has a 21-18 record without Curry in the starting lineup.

The 2-time MVP is still the focal point of the Warrior's offence, and Curry's presence gives the whole team a lift. Curry is also shooting a career-high .458 from behind the arc, and the 30-year-old could be firmly in the MVP conversation by the end of the regular season.

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant Stephen Curry
T Elliott
ANALYST
