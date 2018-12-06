NBA 2018-19: Richard Jefferson urges Golden State Warriors to hold on to Draymond Green

Draymond Green playing in the 2018 NBA Finals for the Warriors

Draymond Green's future with the Golden State Warriors has been the subject of much discussion ever since the his on-court bust-up with Kevin Durant during last month's overtime loss to the LA Clippers.

Multiple reports in the aftermath of the incident suggested that Durant was unhappy playing with Green and that he wanted out of Golden State. The pair seem to have put their issues behind them though, and look united in their quest for a third straight NBA Championship.

While discussing Durant's future on 'First Things First: Cris Carter and Nick Wright', former Cleveland Cavaliers star Richard Jefferson argued that Draymond Green remains vital to the Warriors. He urged the organization to keep Green, even in the event of Durant staying put in California.

This is what Jefferson said on the issue:

"At the end of the day, Draymond is an important piece. They are going to a new arena, they want to pay that (Draymond Green's contract)."

Green becomes a free agent in 2020, and the 28-year-old has made it clear that he wants a max-contract after taking a pay cut with the Warriors back in 2015. Sports Illustrated has reported that if Green wins another Defensive Player of the Year award, he will be eligible for a supermax $226 million five-year deal.

If the Warriors still have Durant, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry on their roster in 2020, a new deal for Green would result in the biggest luxury tax bill in NBA history. So it is up for debate whether the Warriors would invest such an amount on a 30-year-old Green.

You can see Jefferson's full appearance on 'First Things First: Cris Carter and Nick Wright' in the video below.

