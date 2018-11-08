NBA 2017-18 Season Comparison: DeMarcus Cousins vs Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid and DeMarcus Cousins

He's got a great chance at being the best big in the league ..... after I retire."

DeMarcus Cousins conferred these words the Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

He admitted to Embiid's relentless nature after he dropped 25 points, eight boards, and a couple blocks and steals when they went head to head.

Boogie and Embiid are two of the most formidable forces in the league, and any team that possesses such talented big men is bound to have a field day. They coalesce pace and power in a way that was unseen since Shaq exited the spotlight.

As the league is going through a tectonic shift in the style of play, such multi-faceted big men have proven to be the frontrunners of this revolution. Gone are the days when posting up and rebounding was the sole purpose of their existence on the roster. Nowadays, If you can't do it all, you can't win it all.

DeMarcus Cousins vs Joel Embiid

Surely, Boogie has a 6 season headstart in terms of NBA experience, but Embiid has made an impact across the league after debuting in 2016. The Sixers' phenom has already shown his versatile offensive skill set, that is compelling anyone and everyone to 'trust the process' and trust Philly more and more as the days progress.

Both the above-mentioned stars had their runs during the last season, and averaged 20+ points a game. The abundance of blue bars on the left might tip the balance towards Cousins, but what should be kept in mind is that he had Anthony Davis for help all the time before he got injured last season, while Embiid had to make do with a couple of rookies by his side.

But at the end of the day, stats are all we have. Cousins is clearly a conglomeration of everything left-right-center required to make it big in the ever-so-competitive league. He scores when it matters the most. He spends most of his spare time punishing defenders with his unique blend of brute strength and offensive skill.

When Cousins went down with a season-ending injury, Joel had all the best wishes for his speedy recovery and also called him the best big man in the league offensively.

Both Cousins (25.2 points on 47 percent from the field and 35 percent from three) and Embiid (23.6 points on 49 percent from the field) were voted starters for the All-Star game. The deeper we dive into the numbers, the clearer it becomes that it is very little on the floor skill-wise that separates them comprehensively. Yes, DeMarcus is a better 3-point shooter, but not by much.

Common opinion screams of their likeability on the internet, making their faceoffs even more glorious and fun to watch. Never one to bite his tongue, Embiid took the occasion of Cousins joining the Warriors recently to recruit LeBron to the Sixers. He subtweeted King James that there was “still time” to change his mind.

Even though Golden State may have just built the most incredible starting lineup in NBA history, Embiid thought it was just another bit of drama that makes the league so captivating.