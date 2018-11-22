NBA 2018-19: 3 Best trade destinations for John Wall

Shubham Sharma

John Wall

Washington Wizards might have won their last game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but that does not solve the problem they are currently having with their team.

As it was reported a few days ago by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Wizards are open to trading anybody on the team. They have not even excluded their best players John Wall and Bradley Beal from the list.

John Wall is the best player on this Wizards team and is one of the best guards in the league. His value as a player is so high that a lot of teams will be quite interested in getting him. Wall signed a $170.9 million contract extension with the Wizards which includes a 15% trade kicker to go along. It would be a very tough task for the Wizards to get something big off him.

Wizards have a team that is not functional together. They have lacked the energy and enthusiasm needed for a winning combination. Trading John Wall would clear the cap space and start the rebuilding process.

I am listing out the best three destinations that would be a perfect home for John Wall.

#3 New York Knicks

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

Knicks are in a situation where they can go for any two big stars next season. With enough amount of cap space available, they can go for John Wall next season as well as a superstar like Kevin Durant or Anthony Davis.

They have guards like Frank Ntilikina, Trey Burke and Damyean Dotson who are not performing as they would have liked. They can let go a few of them. Plus, they have future picks to give.

In the absence of Prozingis, the Knicks have been horrible. They have to get John Wall to unite with Enes Kanter, Mitchell Robinson and Kevin Knox so that they can make a respectable combination.

Knicks can be a great destination for John Wall.

