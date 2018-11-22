×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

NBA 2018-19: 3 Best trade destinations for John Wall

Shubham Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
71   //    22 Nov 2018, 19:28 IST

John Wall
John Wall

Washington Wizards might have won their last game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but that does not solve the problem they are currently having with their team.

As it was reported a few days ago by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Wizards are open to trading anybody on the team. They have not even excluded their best players John Wall and Bradley Beal from the list.

John Wall is the best player on this Wizards team and is one of the best guards in the league. His value as a player is so high that a lot of teams will be quite interested in getting him. Wall signed a $170.9 million contract extension with the Wizards which includes a 15% trade kicker to go along. It would be a very tough task for the Wizards to get something big off him.

Wizards have a team that is not functional together. They have lacked the energy and enthusiasm needed for a winning combination. Trading John Wall would clear the cap space and start the rebuilding process.

I am listing out the best three destinations that would be a perfect home for John Wall.

#3 New York Knicks

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards
New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

Knicks are in a situation where they can go for any two big stars next season. With enough amount of cap space available, they can go for John Wall next season as well as a superstar like Kevin Durant or Anthony Davis.

They have guards like Frank Ntilikina, Trey Burke and Damyean Dotson who are not performing as they would have liked. They can let go a few of them. Plus, they have future picks to give.

In the absence of Prozingis, the Knicks have been horrible. They have to get John Wall to unite with Enes Kanter, Mitchell Robinson and Kevin Knox so that they can make a respectable combination.

Knicks can be a great destination for John Wall. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Washington Wizards LeBron James John Wall
Shubham Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
NBA: 3 best trade destinations for Bradley Beal
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Washington Wizards All-Star pair may have...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Toronto Raptors could benefit from the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Wizards open to trading anybody on the team,...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Washington Wizards
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Biggest Winners from Week 1 
RELATED STORY
Russell Westbrook followed Bradley Beal on Instagram;...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
The Warriors have broken the NBA
RELATED STORY
10 facts that put MJ's GOAT status beyond reasonable doubt
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us