NBA 2018/19: 3 centers the San Antonio Spurs should target

Greg Monroe is among the centers that the Spurs could still make a move for

The NBA buyout deadline was a relatively quiet affair, with only one move having any ramifications on the league's playoff contenders. That move was the San Antonio Spurs' decision to buy out Pau Gasol, who quickly signed a deal until the end of the season with the NBA leading Milwaukee Bucks.

The move came as a surprise due to the fact that Gasol was widely seen as a leader in the Spurs locker room following the recent departures of Tony Parker and Mani Ginobili, although the Spaniard's departure will reportedly save the franchise around $3 million.

The 38-year-old's departure also leaves the Spurs with an open roster spot, and Gregg Popovich's side may feel a desire to add another big.

The free agent pool until the summer was finalised on March 1, and here are the three players that the Spurs could add ahead of the playoffs.

#3 Brandan Wright

Brandan Wright has yet to feature this season

Brandan Wright was selected as the eighth overall pick of the 2007 draft, although the former college standout has struggled to fulfil his potential in the NBA. Aside from a successful spell with the Dallas Mavericks between 2011 and 2014, the 31-year-old has struggled to find any sort of consistency, although the current shallow pool of free agents could work in his favour.

Wright also has the versatility to play at both power forward and center, and while he has yet to play this season, he averaged 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds over 28 games during the 17/18 campaign. Evidently, Wright would only get 5-10 minutes in the Spurs' rotation, however, the team has nothing to lose in adding an extra body, and Wright remains one of the better centers currently available.

