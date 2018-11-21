NBA 2018-19: 3 Key reasons for the Golden State Warriors' recent struggles

Golden State Warriors and their five All-Stars

Not so long ago, The Golden State Warriors were off to a rampant start. They were dismantling teams for fun. Steph Curry scored 51 points in three quarters, Kevin Durant scored 25 points in the 4th quarter at the Madison Square Garden and then Klay Thompson also joined the party with a historic night of his own where he made a record-breaking 14 three-pointers and that too in only three quarters.

But things haven't been going smoothly for them in the recent matches. After a 10-1 start, they have lost five of the next seven games. They have lost four of the last five matches, going 0-3 in the Texas swing, losing to the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs. They haven't looked like the champion team that we are so used to seeing. Let's have a look at the three key factors which have led to their recent struggles.

#3 Lack of harmony and team chemistry

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green

Recently Green had a verbal altercation with Durant at the end of the Warriors-Clippers game which led to Green being banned for one game. There have been plenty of trade speculations for both Durant and Green since then.

Durant also had an argument with one of the fans in the Mavericks game, giving further indication that 'all is not well'.

There is a lack of chemistry in the team and it is also evident from the way they have played. Constantly reaching over 30 assists per game in the earlier matches, the Warriors with great difficulty managed to crack the 20 mark in the 4 games post the altercation. There has been little ball movement in these matches and the Warriors have looked like an average NBA team.

