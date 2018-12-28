NBA 2018-19: 3 Key takeaways from the Golden State Warriors' performance so far

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3 // 28 Dec 2018, 18:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Klay Thompson is in one of the worst shooting slumps of his career Credit: Sporting News

Win-loss record: 23-13 (2nd in West)

After winning championships in back-to-back seasons, the Golden State Warriors entered this season eyeing three-peat. In a move that turned the entire league upside down, they added DeMarcus Cousins in the offseason.

They started the season hot but in the absence of their guard Stephen Curry, they struggled to register wins in November. However, once the two-time MVP returned back to the squad, they started being their usual self and are currently at the second spot in Western Conference Standings.

Although they are winning games just like they have been for the past few years, there are certain things that caught the attention of the fans and analysts this season. Throughout the course of this article, we take a look at the three key takeaways from the Golden State Warriors' performance so far this season.

#3 Warriors have depth issues

Livingston and other bench players cannot shoot from outside

In the offseason, the Golden State Warriors lost some key players that came off the bench and helped the team win the title last year. This season, barring Quinn Cook, a lot of their bench players cannot shoot from outside and they have some serious depth issues.

The Warriors need an experienced veteran who can shoot and they should definitely have their eyes on players like Jr Smith. The current second unit can dunk the ball and provide something on the defensive end but on the offensive end, they are just easily replaceable.

We saw how the lack of depth was exposed without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green and with teams like Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers performing beyond the expectations, the Warriors cannot sit idle without making a move.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement