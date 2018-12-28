×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: 3 Key takeaways from the Golden State Warriors' performance so far

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3   //    28 Dec 2018, 18:55 IST

Klay Thompson is in one of the worst shooting slumps of his career Credit: Sporting News
Klay Thompson is in one of the worst shooting slumps of his career Credit: Sporting News

Win-loss record: 23-13 (2nd in West)

After winning championships in back-to-back seasons, the Golden State Warriors entered this season eyeing three-peat. In a move that turned the entire league upside down, they added DeMarcus Cousins in the offseason.

They started the season hot but in the absence of their guard Stephen Curry, they struggled to register wins in November. However, once the two-time MVP returned back to the squad, they started being their usual self and are currently at the second spot in Western Conference Standings.

Although they are winning games just like they have been for the past few years, there are certain things that caught the attention of the fans and analysts this season. Throughout the course of this article, we take a look at the three key takeaways from the Golden State Warriors' performance so far this season.

#3 Warriors have depth issues

Livingston and other bench players cannot shoot from outside
Livingston and other bench players cannot shoot from outside

In the offseason, the Golden State Warriors lost some key players that came off the bench and helped the team win the title last year. This season, barring Quinn Cook, a lot of their bench players cannot shoot from outside and they have some serious depth issues.

The Warriors need an experienced veteran who can shoot and they should definitely have their eyes on players like Jr Smith. The current second unit can dunk the ball and provide something on the defensive end but on the offensive end, they are just easily replaceable.

We saw how the lack of depth was exposed without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green and with teams like Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers performing beyond the expectations, the Warriors cannot sit idle without making a move.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson Shaun Livingston NBA top 20 NBA Players
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Basketball junkie
NBA 18/19: 3 things that we have learned from the Golden...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Takeaways from the Toronto Raptors Vs...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Golden State...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Golden State...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Key reasons for the Golden State Warriors'...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Toronto Raptors Vs Golden State Warriors...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Are Golden State Warriors getting back to...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks: 3...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Reasons why the Golden State Warriors'...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us