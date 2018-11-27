NBA 2018-19: 3 Players who have been very disappointing for the Boston Celtics so far

Gordon Hayward

When the Celtics signed Gordon Hayward last year, everyone expected the Celtics to come out of Eastern Conference. However, the Celtics' dreams shattered when they lost Hayward to a gruesome leg injury, just minutes into his Celtics debut.

This year, with Hayward back in the starting lineup after one year, there were a lot rumblings about whether he would play the way he was playing before the injury. Even though the Raptors have added Kawhi Leonard, who is a top three two-way player in the NBA, many pundits have given the Celtics the edge in the LeBron-less Eastern Conference.

However, the Celtics have been playing very poorly and after one quarter of the NBA almost done, they are at the sixth spot on the Eastern Conference Standings. Let us take a look at three Celtics players who disappointed the most so far.

#3 Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart has been a stellar defender, since the day he entered the league. He was one of the key reasons for the Celtics' success on the defensive end last season. The elite defender signed a four-year, $52 million contract after the end of 2017-18 NBA season to return to the team.

However, Smart has not been so great to start the season. After averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game last season, his numbers took a great dip this season and is averaging just above 6 points per game this season. He is struggling to score and his defense has not been very great either.

Last night, he was delegated to the starting unit and the Celtics won on the road against the Pelicans. It will be interesting to see if Brad Stevens continue him in the starting lineup and if he does, will he be able to redeem himself.

