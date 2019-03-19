NBA 2018-19: 3 possible reasons why Anthony Davis may not join Los Angeles Lakers

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 16 // 19 Mar 2019, 23:23 IST

LeBron James

LeBron James takes the spotlight with him wherever he goes. When he chose LA to be his next rebuilding ground, the city knew they were in for a ride. But what transpired in the days that followed his signing was something no NBA expert could have imagined even in his wildest dreams.

LeBron tried to repeat a mid-season team shuffle, drawing inspiration from what happened to the Cavs roster last season. Sadly, the NBA universe could not be treated with the dream pairing of the generational talent in Anthony Davis with The King himself before the trade deadline. Well, not for now at least.

What lies next in this bizarre saga of abrupt endings is a probable signing of Davis by the Los Angeles Lakers in the off-season. But what if things don't turn out to be as the majority believes yet again? What if the Lakers are to start the 2019-20 campaign without Davis on their side?

If so, let's prepare ourselves for all the possible reasons because of which this might actually happen. 'No AD to LA' is a fairly unpopular opinion, to say the least, and here we try and investigate as to why it can turn out to quite a tangible reality in the coming future.

#1 The Lakers are not even making the playoffs, and a lot of work remains to be done

The Lakers are currently 9.5 games behind the 8th seed.

LeBron hasn't missed the playoffs since the 2004-05 season, and has been a part of the last eight consecutive NBA Finals series. This sweet streak of his will end this year.

The Lakers are currently in 11th place on the Western Conference leaderboard, and have practically given up on any possible hope to make it to the postseason. LeBron has been put on a minutes restriction and the team is just going through the motions with 12 games remaining of their miserable regular season.

Clearly, the above scenario doesn't offer an enticing landing spot for any megastar who wants to contend for a championship as soon as next year. From the coach to the support crew on the court, the Lakers have been unable to radiate hope in the remotest way possible for anyone interested to take the leap of faith.

