NBA 2018-19: 3 reasons why Los Angeles Lakers need to keep Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram is part of the much talked about Los Angeles Lakers core

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently being linked with some of the biggest stars in the NBA. However, Magic Johnson will need to sacrifice some members on the current roster if the Lakers are to pull off a deal for a player such as Anthony Davis or Bradley Beal.

Brandon Ingram is among the stars being linked with a trade away from the Lakers. The 21-year-old was selected by the Lakers with the second overall pick of the 2016 NBA draft, and it looked as though the player would be a vital piece in the team for years to come.

During his debut season, Ingram averaged 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists, despite playing just 28 minutes each game. He became a regular starter in his second NBA season, and he has remained in the starting five despite LeBron James' arrival.

Ingram seems like a future Lakers superstar, and here we look at three reasons why the Lakers should keep the 21-year-old out of any trade talks.

#3 The Lakers have more expandable options

Lonzo Ball is another of the Lakers young core

Every member of the Lakers' much talked about 'young core' is talented, although some players look as though they are more replaceable than others. For instance, the Lakers seem like they want to sign a new point guard, so Lonzo Ball's future on the team looks in doubt - regardless of his performances and growth.

Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma, meanwhile, both offer a lot to the Lakers on the offensive end. However, there is an abundance of similar players around the league, which makes both players replaceable.

In comparison, Ingram is a unique player who the Lakers would have immense difficulty in replacing. Unlike the team's other young players, the 21-year-old has the potential to become a top 10 player in the NBA.

The Lakers are going to need to eventually break up their young core. But Ingram should be the last player made available for trade.

