NBA 2018-19: 3 Stars that could retire at the end of the season

San Antonio Spurs v Charlotte Hornets

The 2017/18 season saw multiple stars and franchise legends call time on their careers. Names like Manu Ginobili, Boris Diaw and David West all ended illustrious careers as they decided they no longer had what it takes to help an NBA team in their old age.

With the average player age of the NBA at 26.5 years old, veteran players are becoming too slow and unathletic to help a team challenge for an NBA title. Here we take a look at three future NBA Hall Of Famers that could very well end their careers after the 2018/19 season:

Stats Courtesy: nba.com

#3 Dirk Nowitzki

Beijing Ducks v Dallas Mavericks

The legendary Dallas Mavericks Power Forward, Dirk Nowitzki agreed a one year deal for the Mavs at the end of last season as he decided to play on for his 21st season with Dallas.

Currently, the second oldest active NBA player at 40 years of age, Dirk has earned nearly every accolade possible. Dirk won the MVP award in 2007 after a stellar season which saw him become the first and only 7 footer inducted into the 50 - 40 - 90 club.

The peak of the German's career happened in the 2010-11 season, where Dirk lead his team to victory over the first super team, the Miami Heat, as he claimed finals MVP and beat LeBron James and Dwayne Wade in a six-game series where Nowitzki averaged 27 points per game throughout the playoffs.

After voluntarily asking the club to decline his team option prior to the 2017/18 for $25 million, Nowitzki took a pay cut to help his side free up cap space. Dirk then signed on a two year, $10 million deal which expires at the end of this season.

By the end of this season, Dirk Nowitzki will have most likely passed Wilt Chamberlain in points scored, putting him 5th all time, and has broken the record for most seasons played with one club, 21.

As Dallas look to move forward with rookie Luka Doncic and young guard partner Dennis Smith Jr, it seems to be a perfect opportunity for Dirk to call time on an incredible career.

Career Stats: 21.2 PPG, 2.5 APG, 7.7 RPG, 47.2 FG%

