NBA 2018-19: 3 Takeaways from Dallas Mavericks' win over Portland Trailblazers

Joseph Catalano FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 35 // 05 Dec 2018, 21:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks

Final Score: Dallas Mavericks beat Portland Trailblazers 111-102

Stats:

Mavericks- 51 rebounds, 25 assists, 4 Blocks and 11 steals.

Trailblazers- 48 rebounds, 20 assists, 5 Blocks and 7 steals.

The Dallas Mavericks improved to a 12-10 record with a nine-point win at home against an underperforming Blazers side who are now 3-7 in their last ten results. Luka Doncic lead the way with 21 points for the Dallas Mavericks leading them to their victory despite a 33 point performance from Portland point guard Damian Lillard.

DeAndre Jordan furthered his case as the best rebounder in the league dragging down another 17 boards to go along with his 12 points in 31 minutes, his 14th double-double in just 22 games.

The Dallas Mavericks are now 8-2 in their last ten games and have won eight games in a row for the first time since their championship season in 2011, and will look to improve that record in New Orleans on a back to back against the Pelicans.

Now we will go on to the three main takeaways from this game at the American Airlines Centre.

#1 Player of the Game - Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers v Washington Wizards

Advertisement

The Portland Trailblazers had little enjoyment from this game after falling to a 14 point deficit in the first quarter as Dallas closed out the opening term with a 17-3 run and didn't look back from the break.

Damian Lillard was, as usual, the shining light for Portland, as the All NBA point guard had yet another game-high 33 point game to increase his 27 points per game average. In the 38 minutes played for Lillard, he also added eight rebounds and eight assists, a team high.

After a great 2017-18 season, Damian Lillard has not taken a single step back this year despite the team's struggle, currently in the eighth position in the Western Conference. Lillard managed to get to the line on 12 occasions against the Mavericks, making 11 at 92% to boost his scoring after a poor night from beyond the arc.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement