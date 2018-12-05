×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: 3 Takeaways from Dallas Mavericks' win over Portland Trailblazers

Joseph Catalano
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
35   //    05 Dec 2018, 21:22 IST

Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks
Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks

Final Score: Dallas Mavericks beat Portland Trailblazers 111-102

Stats:

Mavericks51 rebounds, 25 assists, 4 Blocks and 11 steals.

Trailblazers48 rebounds, 20 assists, 5 Blocks and 7 steals.

The Dallas Mavericks improved to a 12-10 record with a nine-point win at home against an underperforming Blazers side who are now 3-7 in their last ten results. Luka Doncic lead the way with 21 points for the Dallas Mavericks leading them to their victory despite a 33 point performance from Portland point guard Damian Lillard.

DeAndre Jordan furthered his case as the best rebounder in the league dragging down another 17 boards to go along with his 12 points in 31 minutes, his 14th double-double in just 22 games.

The Dallas Mavericks are now 8-2 in their last ten games and have won eight games in a row for the first time since their championship season in 2011, and will look to improve that record in New Orleans on a back to back against the Pelicans.

Now we will go on to the three main takeaways from this game at the American Airlines Centre.

#1 Player of the Game - Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers v Washington Wizards
Portland Trail Blazers v Washington Wizards
Advertisement

The Portland Trailblazers had little enjoyment from this game after falling to a 14 point deficit in the first quarter as Dallas closed out the opening term with a 17-3 run and didn't look back from the break.

Damian Lillard was, as usual, the shining light for Portland, as the All NBA point guard had yet another game-high 33 point game to increase his 27 points per game average. In the 38 minutes played for Lillard, he also added eight rebounds and eight assists, a team high.

After a great 2017-18 season, Damian Lillard has not taken a single step back this year despite the team's struggle, currently in the eighth position in the Western Conference. Lillard managed to get to the line on 12 occasions against the Mavericks, making 11 at 92% to boost his scoring after a poor night from beyond the arc.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Dallas Mavericks Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard Luka Doncic NBA Players NBA 2018 Standings NBA Power Rankings
Joseph Catalano
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Takeaways from Dallas' win over Clippers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Key takeaways from the Dallas Mavericks'...
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 4 highest-scoring games of Damian Lillard's career
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumor: Luka Doncic already planning for EuroLeague...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Things we learned from Dallas Mavericks vs...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Talking points from Dallas Mavericks vs...
RELATED STORY
Healthy bodies, healthy minds: Best NBA Players turned...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 4 Players who could make an All-Star...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us