NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns in a close game

Jamal Murray was on a roll against the Phoenix Suns

In a Western Conference match, the table toppers Denver Nuggets faced the bottom feeders Phoenix Suns in what was a close match, but Nuggets came up with the victory at the end with a scoreline of 122-118.

This was yet another win for the Nuggets who have been amazing recently and as a result, they have shocked everyone by being the table toppers so far. They have a record of 23-11 and they look like a legitimate threat to the Warrior's throne this year.

On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns have been very disappointing this year and have performed below expectations. They are at the 15th spot in the Western Conference with an abysmal record of 9-28, and they look like they have given up all hopes for this season.

Now, the top 3 talking points from this game are:

#3 DeAndre Ayton's career high of 33 points

Deandre Ayton had a career night against the Nuggets

DeAndre Ayton was drafted no.1 overall in this year's draft by the Phoenix Suns. He has always been highly touted and is also considered one of the best player from the draft.

This was on full display in the game as he was tearing the Nuggets' defence apart from his inside the paint plays and an amazing shot making ability.

Ayton is expected to become a great player in the future and his contributions to the Sun's team already speak wonders to the kind of tantalizing talent he is.

In today's match, Ayton scored a career high of 33 points and also came up with 14 monstrous rebounds which almost delivered the Suns a victory.

Ayton has been averaging 16.8 ppg and 10.9 rebs throughout the season and Suns have high hopes from their rookie moving further.

