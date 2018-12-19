NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as Denver Nuggets continue their supremacy in a close-fought 126-118 win against Dallas Mavericks

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 // 19 Dec 2018, 19:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mavs vs Nuggets

In Wednesday’s NBA Western Conference match the Dallas Mavericks visited the Pepsi Centre and went one-on-one against the host team, Denver Nuggets. Both the teams were playing high-quality basketball and showed no signs of giving up until the final minutes. It was a very good game for basketball's sakes and had a lot of crunch moments.

Denver Nuggets came into the match with 3 consecutive wins while the Mavs desperately needed a win to get back to winning ways.

And they started out very well, with their best player Luka Doncic leading the charge for them. But then Jokic and Co. Took charge and never let the game slip away from them.

Now, the Nuggets are on a 4-game winning streak while the Mavs are on a 3-game skid.

With all that in mind, let’s look at the 3 most important talking points from the game -

#3 Team effort from the Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets are showing why they’re the no.1 team in the West by defying all the odds. They play together like a team and complement each other perfectly.

In tonight’s game, 7 of their players were in double digits scoring numbers, including 4 starters. It was a clear variance compared to the team from Dallas.

As, for the Mavs, Luka Doncic and Harrison Barnes really played well and put in a lot of effort for their team but the other guys didn’t show up and as a result, the entire team suffered and their efforts went into vain.

Denver’s game made sure that they took care of what their starters left them with and gave a great effort in their win. They played tightly, scored effectively and grabbed crucial boards, to make sure they get the win.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement