NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as Detroit Pistons end Boston Celtics' 8-game win streak

Boston Celtics' 8-game win streak comes to an end. Credit: Detroit Free Press

Final Score: Detroit Pistons beat the Boston Celtics, 104-113

The Boston Celtics were on an eight-game win streak and visited Detroit for a game against the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons were on a six-game losing streak and were desperate to get back to winning ways.

It was a very well-fought game and the Pistons entered the halftime with just a one-point lead. The Pistons had a great third quarter and that gave them a 7-point cushion at the end of three quarters. In the end, they went on to get the win and ended the Celtics' 8-game win streak and also their own 6-game skid. Let us take a look at three of the talking points from this game.

#3 All the Pistons' starters score in double-digits

Reggie Jackson scored 12 points in the game Credit: Detroit Free Press

The Pistons got good scoring from each of their starters as all the five starters ended up with double-digits. Reggie Bullock was back to the starting lineup after the small forward missed five straight games due to sprained left ankle.

He scored 15 points on 5-for-11 shooting and showed everyone why his presence was missed so much in the last few games. Blake Griffin, who is having one of his career-best seasons, was once again dominant and scored 27 points, to go along with 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Reggie Jackson had 12 points on 3-for-5 shooting and Luke Kennard, who is in his second season in the NBA, scored 10 points on perfect 4-for-4 from the floor. With the Pistons getting the maximum output from their starters, they did not have to rely on the fringe players for scoring and the team romped to an easy win.

