NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points as the Milwaukee Bucks dominate the Detroit Pistons

Giannis Antetokounmpo

In the Eastern Conference match-up between the 1st seed Milwaukee Bucks and the 8th seed Detroit Pistons, the Bucks dominated the match and came out with an easy victory by 121-98. This match was an easy one for the Bucks from the start.

The Pistons lacked a bit of everything and didn't looked like they had any chance of beating the Bucks in this game. On the other hand, the Bucks did what their plan was from the beginning and took away the game quite easily.

After this game, the Bucks have now won 4 of their last 5 matches and are ranked 1st in the East. On the other hand, Detroit looks to be in a slump and have lost 4 of their last 5 matches. They need to pick things up, if they want to have a playoff spot.

With all that in mind, here are the top 3 takeaways -

#3 Inside defense of the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best defensive teams in the league and rightly so. They lock their opponents down and grind them out with their ridiculous defensive plays. Their interior defense is one of the best in the league and they make sure that they give no easy points in the paint.

They're currently ranked at 10th in the league for defense. This has been a huge factor in their recent dominance.

In this game as well, they locked the Pistons down and gave away only 98 points, holding them to a mediocre shooting percentage of just 38%. There was no space for the Pistons to do anything and they succumbed to such defensive pressure from the Bucks.

The Bucks made sure that they didn't let Griffin or Drummond get a hold of the game as well.

