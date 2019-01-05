NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points as New York Knicks shock the Los Angeles Lakers with a win

New York Knicks v Los Angeles Lakers

In a cross-conference match-up, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the New York Knicks at the Staples Center in hopes of winning what was supposed to be an easy match for them but the Knicks had other plans.

They started out strong, took an early lead but then gave it up in the 3rd quarter due to some quality play from the Lakers. But their 4th quarter woes continued and they choked, which cost them the game.

The Lakers were again missing their star player LeBron James due to a groin injury. This has affected the Lakers more than they would have liked as they have won only one game in his absence.

After this game, the Lakers are now ranked 8th in the West with a record of 21-18, while the Knicks are at 14th in the east and have a record of 10-29.

Now, the 3 talking points from this game are:

#3 Good display of rebounding from both teams

Both the teams put up great rebounding displays to make sure that they get an edge over the other. It was a very tight match with a lot of back and forth from both the teams. They both garnered over 50 rebounds. New York had 56 while Lakers had 55 to be exact.

While the Lakers are one of the best rebounding teams as they're on 8th in the league in rebounds per game while the Knicks are 14th. So, it was an amazing effort for the Knicks to match-up to the Lakers.

For the Lakers, almost everyone contributed to their total rebounding efforts. On the other hand, for the Knicks, Vonleh and Kanter had 15 and 10 rebounds respectively.

Hopefully, they continue to put in efforts like these.

