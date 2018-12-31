NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as Orlando Magic beat the Detroit Pistons at the buzzer

Blake Griffin and Aaron Gordon

In an Eastern Conference match-up, the Detroit Pistons faced the Orlando Magic in a tight game which the Magic won at the buzzer thanks to a jump shot from Evan Fournier and the Magic won 109-107.

This match was tight from the beginning and both teams looked like they wanted to win it badly. They didn't want the other team to win and put in all their efforts to win this game. And when the game was tied and Magic had the ball in their hands, the decider came from the jump shot of Evan Fournier, which was an amazing sight.

In the last 5 games the Magic have won only 2 games, and hence they have a record of 16-19, while the Pistons have won only 1 game in their previous 5 games and have a record of 16-18.

With all that in mind, here are the top 3 takeaways from the game.

#3 Bad 3-point shooting display from both teams

Nikola Vucevic

Detroit Pistons are one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league as they are ranked 29th in its efficiency, while the Orlando are at a respectable 14th in the league.

In this game, both these teams shot bricks from the arc, as it seemed that none of their shots were going to go in. This made the match pretty boring to watch and it was a very slow paced match as well.

The Magic took 24 3-pointers and made only 7 of it while the Pistons took 31 and made only 8. Their poor shooting abilities have greatly reflected on their rankings this season as they're reeling at the brink of a playoff spot at the 8th and 9th position.

Hopefully, both of these will find some shooting form and improve their shooting.

