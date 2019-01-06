NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points as San Antonio Spurs breeze past the Memphis Grizzlies

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies

In the Western Conference, San Antonio Spurs hosted the Memphis Grizzlies at the AT&T Center and dominated the game throughout in what looked like a totally one-sided game.

They were ahead by 20 points at the halftime and it never seemed like the Grizzlies could ever make a comeback from there.

And the end result was that the Spurs won it in a dominant fashion with a scoreline of 108-88. The Grizzlies didn't show up in this game. They looked lost, they lacked energy, and most of all, they lacked a winning spirit.

The Spurs are now on a 4-game winning streak and they seem unstoppable. They are now at the 6th seed in the West with a record of 23-17 and are one of the most inform teams.

On the other hand, the Grizzlies are at 11th in the West with a record of 18-21.

With that in mind, here are the 3 talking points from the game -

#3 No one showed up for the Grizzlies except Conley

Mike Conley

The Grizzlies needed some of their stars to show up and get hot in order to have a chance of winning this game. But no one else was there except Mike Conley who got outnumbered by the team play of the Spurs.

Conley had 21 points and was the only bright spot in the Grizzlies' lost tonight. Jackson Junior also had a small contribution of 15 points but that was not enough as other's played very poor.

Marc Gasol who is Grizzlies's best player had only 6 points on 2-9 shooting from the field. Others like G.Temple also shot at a miserable 3-11, which made the case for Memphis winning ridiculous.

Hopefully, this was a one-off for the Grizzlies as they hope to aspire for the playoffs.

