NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as San Antonio shock the Los Angeles Clippers with a win

In what was a shocking result, the San Antonio Spurs stunned the Los Angeles Clippers with a final scoreline of 122-111.

The Clippers are one of the most in-form teams and they looked like they were going to get this win as well, but to their surprise, the Spurs came out ready and all-guns-blazing in order to ensure that they get this crucial victory and improve their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

In the last 5 games, the Clippers have won 3 including a win against town rivals Los Angeles Lakers and as a result, they are currently ranked 4th in the Western Conference standings with a record of 21-15.

On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs have won 3 of their last 5 matches as well and they are ranked 9th in the Western Conference rankings with a record of 20-17.

Now, the top takeaways from this game are:

#3 Clippers' starters fail to deliver

In every game, you can't rely on your bench players to come and save you. There needs to be a clear balance between the roles of the starters and the bench.

In this game, the Clippers needed a surge from their starters as well as the bench in order to win it, but they failed to deliver, as a result, the Clippers lost the game.

Their starting pair of Gallinari and Harris have been very efficient this season and they are one of the biggest reasons for their wonderful displays this season. But in this game even these two players didn't deliver for them.

So, far Gallinari has been averaging 19.6 points per game on shooting 45% from the field and 46% from the 3-point line. While Tobias Harris averages 21 ppg on 50% shooting.

