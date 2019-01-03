NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points as the Boston Celtics get an easy win over the Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves v Boston Celtics

In a cross-conference match the Boston Celtics hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at the TD Garden in hopes of a win without their superstar point guard Kyrie Irving, who was suffering from eye problems.

Boston dominated the match throughout and it never seemed like they would let the game slip. The final scoreline was a very comfortable 115-102 in favor of the Celtics.

With this result the Celtics have now won 3 of their last 5 matches and are sitting comfortably at the 5th spot in the East. Minnesota on the other hand are still struggling to create some momentum and are at a miserable 13th in the West with a record of 17-21.

The Celtics have had early season problems of their own, but despite that they have kept implementing new stuff in hopes of finding the best fit for them. That has helped them get effective results, in sharp contrast to several other teams.

Now, here are the top 3 talking points from the match:

#3. Unselfish basketball from the Celtics

The Celtics have one of the best brands of basketball in the league. They play hard, they play smart, and they play unselfish. They try to create plays and make sure that the best guy at the best spot gets to shoot the ball.

Tonight was yet another one of those nights for them as they displayed amazing team play and incredibly efficient passing. Everyone played together as a team and as a result they gathered a total of 34 dimes, and almost everyone had some assists.

Boston have been like this throughout the season as they are 7th in the league in assists per game with an average of 25 assists per game. This makes their games a lot more fun than other teams' matches.

