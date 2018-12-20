NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as the Bucks came out victorious over the Pelicans

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-115 in a tight inter-conference matchup.

The matchup was particularly enticing as it involved the two MVP contenders, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo to go against each other. Both had great performances and didn't disappoint.

The game was tight throughout and involved 7 ties and 14 lead changes. The game was very tight in the fourth quarter before the Bucks went on an 11-0 run to build a 10 point lead. They never looked back for the rest of the match.

New Orleans had to play for some time without Davis on the court after he limped off with an ankle sprain.

With the win, the Bucks improve to a 21-9 record and are the second best team in the NBA at the moment. The Pelicans are lying at the 13th position in the Western Conference with a 15-17 record.

Here are the top 3 takeaways from the match:

#3 Another dominating display from the Greek freak:

Giannis is having an MVP year

Antetokounmpo has been having an unbelievable season. He is leading the MVP race at the moment and again displayed his dominating display in this match.

Giannis finished the match with 25 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists on 8-13 shooting from the floor. He has consistently provided us with this kind of performance throughout the season.

Giannis has been averaging 26.7 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists per game on an astonishing 59% from the floor. He has led this Bucks team to a commanding early position in the season. Giannis has been surrounded by shooters this season and that is showing dividends in the win-loss column for the Bucks.

Giannis will keep on producing for the Bucks and will be a top MVP contender for the rest of the season.

