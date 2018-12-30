NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as Utah Jazz blowout the New York Knicks 129-97

Utah Jazz earned their 18th win of the season with a comfortable victory against the New York Knicks

In a cross-conference match the Utah Jazz were comfortable winners during a blowout against the New York Knicks, who are reeling as one of the bottom feeders within the Eastern Conference this season.

They appear lost, tired and lack talent. At this point all they want is a top lottery pick and for their best player - Kristaps Porzingis - to recover from his Achilles injury in normal shape. Nothing else seems to be working for them and don't look interested in anything else.

On the other hand, the Jazz look like they are returning to form after an early season slump. They have been performing a lot better recently and look like they're going to give other Playoff contenders a tough fight for spots. The Jazz are now 11th in the West with a 18-19 record, while the Knicks are at 14th in the East with a 9-28 record.

With all of that in mind, here are the top three talking points from this game:

#3 Multiple players in double figures for the Jazz

Donovan Mitchell had 15 points while Dante Exum impressed with a double-double

There were six players who scored in double figures for the Jazz - a great sign for a team who have been struggling lately and eager for a morale boost. They all came in strong and ended brighter in the game, taking a lot of momentum with them too.

They earned plenty of crucial points from the bench, which ensured the starters didn't have to log in huge minutes or take over the game in order for them to secure a much-needed victory.

This huge surge in their performance levels has helped them improve their ranking in the West too, having now won four of their last five matches.

