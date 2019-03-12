NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Clippers

The Boston Celtics continued their road trip at the Staples Center against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers absolutely blew them away and ended up with a very comfortable 140-115 victory.

Lou Williams became the all-time leader in points scored coming off the bench. He overtook Dell Curry, and ended the match with the game high 34 points. The Clippers took an early lead in this match and never looked back. They outscored the Celtics in every quarter of this match, and never allowed any chance of a comeback.

With the win, the Clippers consolidated their playoff hopes. They now have a 39-29 record and are the 6th ranked team in the Western Conference. They are a full 5 games ahead of the 9th placed Sacramento Kings.

On the other hand, the Celtics have a 41-27 record and are the 5th ranked team in the Eastern Conference. They might have to play the entire playoffs without having home advantage against their opponent teams.

Let's have a look at the top three takeaways from this match:

#3 Lack of effort and energy by the Celtics:

Kyrie Irving didn't have a great outing

The Celtics never looked up for challenge in this match. From the very beginning of this match, they started getting outplayed in every aspect.

There was a lack of energy and the Clippers fully exploited that to dominate proceedings. The Celtics grabbed only 29 rebounds in the match, compared to 47 by the Clippers.

The Celtics got good production from Brown and Terry Rozier but the others failed to impress. Jason Tatum, who is a vital part of this Celtics roster, missed this match. Kyrie Irving had a very average match. Gordon Hayward struggled to get any rhythm.

The Celtics need to get good playing chemistry if they want to advance deep in this year's playoffs.

