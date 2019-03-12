×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics

Jame
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
36   //    12 Mar 2019, 12:16 IST

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Clippers
Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Clippers

The Boston Celtics continued their road trip at the Staples Center against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers absolutely blew them away and ended up with a very comfortable 140-115 victory.

Lou Williams became the all-time leader in points scored coming off the bench. He overtook Dell Curry, and ended the match with the game high 34 points. The Clippers took an early lead in this match and never looked back. They outscored the Celtics in every quarter of this match, and never allowed any chance of a comeback.

With the win, the Clippers consolidated their playoff hopes. They now have a 39-29 record and are the 6th ranked team in the Western Conference. They are a full 5 games ahead of the 9th placed Sacramento Kings.

On the other hand, the Celtics have a 41-27 record and are the 5th ranked team in the Eastern Conference. They might have to play the entire playoffs without having home advantage against their opponent teams.

Let's have a look at the top three takeaways from this match:

#3 Lack of effort and energy by the Celtics:

Kyrie Irving didn't have a great outing
Kyrie Irving didn't have a great outing

The Celtics never looked up for challenge in this match. From the very beginning of this match, they started getting outplayed in every aspect.

There was a lack of energy and the Clippers fully exploited that to dominate proceedings. The Celtics grabbed only 29 rebounds in the match, compared to 47 by the Clippers.

The Celtics got good production from Brown and Terry Rozier but the others failed to impress. Jason Tatum, who is a vital part of this Celtics roster, missed this match. Kyrie Irving had a very average match. Gordon Hayward struggled to get any rhythm.

The Celtics need to get good playing chemistry if they want to advance deep in this year's playoffs.



1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics Los Angeles Clippers Kyrie Irving Lou Williams NBA Players
Jame
ANALYST
NBA 2018-19: Predicted starting lineups and Match Prediction - Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Player Ratings - LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics; Irving gets injured; Tatum disappoints; Harrell impresses
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Playoffs
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Paul Pierce is underrated
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Toronto Raptors' victory over the Los Angeles Clippers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points as San Antonio shock the Los Angeles Clippers with a win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us