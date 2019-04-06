NBA 2018/19: 3 Talking points from Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors

The Warriors picked up their fourth straight win

Final Score: Warriors 120 - 114 Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors were on the second night of back-to-back games and were coming off a win in Los Angeles against the Lakers. The Warriors entered this game looking to exploit the inexperienced LeBron-less Cleveland Cavaliers and they did just that.

They dominated the Cavaliers for the most part of the game and never really looked uncomfortable. Both the teams walked into the tunnel with the Warriors up by 19 at half-time.

The Cavaliers showed a more matured fight in the second half but it wasn't enough to stop the defending champions from getting the win. This win helped the Warriors push their winning streak to nine games against the Cavaliers. Let us take a look at three talking points from the Warriors' fourth-straight win.

#3. Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers in scoring with 27 points

Sexton has become the face of the franchise

The way the Cleveland Cavaliers have been playing in their first season without LeBron James has shown us all why he is still the best player in the league. They will not be in the postseason this year, after making it to four straight finals earlier.

The Cavs have been awful all season long and do not have a lot of positives to take out of this season. However, the 20-year-old Rookie, Collin Sexton has been a revelation for this team and has impressed the fans.

He is going to be the face of the franchise in this post-LeBron era and he has definitely lived up to the hype as he has been pouring in the points heavily for the most part of the season. Against the Warriors, Sexton started slow and with Klay Thompson defending him, he missed seven of his first eight shots.

However, he made adjustments immediately and ended up with team-high 27 points on 10-for-21 shooting. Sexton is averaging 16.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in his first season in the NBA.

