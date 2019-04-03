×
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors secured an easy 116-102 win against the Denver Nuggets in the final match of the season between the two teams. With the win, the Warriors claimed the season series 3-1.

The match was again filled with controversy. Kevin Durant was ejected midway through the third quarter after hounding the referee following a no-call. He played 21 minutes in the match and ended with 21 points on 9-13 shooting from the field.

With the win, the Warriors have also taken a considerable lead in the Western Conference playoff standings. They have a 53-24 record and lead the Nuggets by 2 full games with only 5 more games left to play in the regular season.

The Nuggets meanwhile have a 51-26 record. They have shown tremendous improvement this season after failing to reach the playoffs last year.

Let's have a look at the key talking points from the match:

#1 Golden State Warriors' offensive firepower:

Curry continued his streak of 5 or more three-pointers in a match
Curry continued his streak of 5 or more three-pointers in a match

The Golden State Warriors were way better offensively than the Nuggets. Curry didn't play in the fourth quarter as the Warriors had already built a sizable (22 points) lead entering the final period.

The Warriors shot 54% from the field compared to 37.5% shooting from the Nuggets. They also shot 38.2% from the 3PT line.

The Nuggets failed to build any sort of momentum as the game progressed. None of their starters shot above 50% from the field in this match. Jamal Murray top scored for the Nuggets with 17 points on 6-14 shooting from the field.

The Nuggets shot a very poor 22% from the 3PT line in this match and they will need to improve considerably on the offensive end during the playoffs.

