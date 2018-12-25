NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Golden State Warriors' vintage victory over Los Angeles Clippers

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 34 // 25 Dec 2018, 20:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stephen Curry had a monster game against the Clippers. Credit: The Strait Times

Final Score: Golden State Warriors defeated Los Angeles Clippers 129-127

After losing four straight games, the Clippers won two games in a row and entered the Oracle Arena looking to extend their winning streak to three games. Last time the two teams met was in November where the Clippers won the game in overtime.

The Warriors were on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Dallas Mavericks at home. This was a well-fought contest that went to the wire and the Golden State Warriors eventually managed to eke out a win.

Stephen Curry was the highest scorer with 42 points while Tobias Harris led the Clippers' charge, scoring with 32 points. The two teams will now meet in Los Angeles next month for their third game of the four-game regular-season series. In this article, let us take a look at three of the talking points from the Warriors' win at the Oracle Arena.

#3 Danilo Gallinari's double-double night

Danilo Gallinari posted an efficient double-double in the loss Credit: USA Today

Stat line: 25 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists on 72.7 % shooting

Danilo Gallinari is having his career-best season this year and is averaging career-high numbers. The forward has been great for the Clippers this season and is one of the prime reasons why they are placed at the 6th spot in the Western Conference.

Coming off a 21-point performance against the Nuggets, Gallinari was once again efficient as he dropped 25 points and grabbed 11 boards to put together a double-double. He went 8-for-11 from the floor, including perfect 5-for-5 from long range and was really impressive.

In the third quarter, with the Warriors up by two points, the 30-year-old knocked down a three-pointer to give the Clippers a one-point lead.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement