NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
11   //    05 Apr 2019, 22:25 IST

Durant and Cousins carried the Warriors home in Los Angeles
Durant and Cousins carried the Warriors home in Los Angeles

Final Score: Warriors 108 - 99 Lakers

The regular season is coming to an end but the fight for the #1 seed in the Western Conference is still on, with the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets fighting for it. The Warriors were up against the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers which provided them an opportunity to help themselves towards clinching the first seed in the conference.

Just like you would expect, the Warriors dominated the Lakers and picked up an easy win on the road. This win bettered the Warriors' record to 54-24 ahead of the Nuggets' 52-26. This loss will not have any impact on the Lakers' team as they are already out of playoffs contention and are just waiting for their off-season to begin.

In this article, let us take a look at three talking points from the Warriors' win over the Lakers in Los Angeles.

#3 Johnathan Williams' double-double off the bench for the Lakers

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

With a lot of players out of action, several Lakers youngsters have been getting extended minutes lately which gives the organisation an opportunity to understand these players better.

Johnathan Williams, who is in his first season with the Lakers, made use of the opportunity given to him and showed everyone what he is capable of doing as he put together an impressive double-double coming off the bench.

Williams' best-game before this one came against the Boston Celtics last month when he scored 18 points and snagged 10 rebounds. The double-double last night was the second one in his career.

The 23-year-old went 8-for-14 from the field and scored 17 points, grabbed 13 rebounds. It is worth mentioning that he had 7 dunks on the night and showed that he can become a dominant force in the paint.

Contact Us Advertise with Us