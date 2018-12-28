×
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Houston Rocket’s win over the Boston Celtics

Jame
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9   //    28 Dec 2018, 20:23 IST

James Harden
James Harden

The Houston Rockets won a highly anticipated match against the Boston Celtics with a final scoreline of 127-113. It was a good game for the Rockets as they came in and executed their plans well, even though they were heavily short-handed. 

On the other hand, the Boston Celtics were just not able to stop James Harden and Co. They were not able to handle the trio of Gordon, Capela and Harden. All of whom scored 20 points or more and were the biggest factors in Houston’s win tonight. 

With this victory, the Rockets are now at 7th in the Western Conference with a record of 19-15. While the Celtics are at 5th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 20-14. 

With all that in mind, let’s now look at the top 3 talking points from this match.

#3 The parity in the 3-point shots of both the teams

Brad Stevens
Brad Stevens

A year ago, Houston were the most dynamic 3-point shooting team. Their whole team was built to be like the Warriors in order to challenge them and possibly beat them, even though they fell short of that goal.  

But this year, they have fallen off from the top spot in terms of 3-point shooting as well. And it’s a massive drop. They are currently ranked 19th league wise in terms of 3-point effectiveness. 

Even though that’s clearly not where they want to be, but in this game, they were like the last year’s Rockets. They found open men, they took quality 3-point shots and they made a lot of 3-pointers which swept the Boston Celtics out of the game. 

The Rockets made 18 of their total 45 3-pointers, which were six more than their opposing team. This clearly had a huge impact on the outcome of the game. 

1 / 3 NEXT
