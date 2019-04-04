NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers

Shubham Pant FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 // 04 Apr 2019, 18:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Houston Rockets are looking to keep their solid run going

The Houston Rockets continued their road trip as they traveled to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California to face the Los Angeles Clippers in a game that had the tendency to go out of hand, if last season is any precursor of things to come.

The Rockets ended up beating the Los Angeles Clippers by a huge margin, winning 130-103, and improving to a 51-28 record and staying 0.5 games ahead of the fourth placed Portland Trail Blazers.

The Los Angeles Clippers, on the other hand, fell to a 47-32 record and are now sixth in the Western Conference, setting up a potential play off series with the Rockets if the regular season ends as it stands currently.

Let us take a look at the three talking points of the match that took place last night.

#3 A playoff series between these teams will be a tantalising series

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Clippers will be a superb playoff series

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently sixth in the Western Conference with a 47-22 record and are 1.5 games behind the fifth placed Utah Jazz, and 1.5 games ahead of the seventh placed Oklahoma City Thunder. As it stands, they will end up playing the Houston Rockets in the playoffs and from what we saw frothier last match-up, it will a great series to watch.

The Houston Rockets will be considered favourites for that series and they will also enjoy a home court advantage, where they are a solid 29-10 for the regular season. They are also 1.5 games behind the second placed Denver Nuggets and will look to stay third.

In the last match, the Rockets seemed to be in prime condition and played like a team that looked pretty much unstoppable on the offensive end. They seem to be clicking at the right time, which could spell trouble for a lot of teams that are looking to go on a deep playoff run.

The Clippers, on the other side, have a positive 20-19 record in away games and lost their first meeting against the Houston Rockets in three games this season. They are a better team than they showed on the court today and will be in trouble if they do not revive their form.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement