NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers travelled to the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas to face the Houston Rockets. Prior to the game, the Philadelphia 76ers were 4th in the Eastern Conference with a 41-24 record, and the Houston Rockets were 4th with a 39-25 record.

The Houston Rockets came out on top after a superb performance, winning the game 107-91.

Let us look at the 3 biggest talking points from this game.

#3 The Houston Rockets are finally rolling

The Houston Rockets are getting into a gear

The Houston Rockets are finally here and they look like they are going to stay. The Rockets had a really bad start to their season and were not looking like contenders. They lost Chris Paul to a bunch of injuries and then Clint Capela went down too with a thumb injury.

That led to some insane scoring performances by James Harden, who slowly and steadily started leading the team, and got them back into playoff contention. Now, with Capela and Paul back and firing, and players like Gordon also getting into his groove, the Rockets are again a force to deal with.

They have shot up the standings to the 3rd spot, with a 40-25 record, and have leapfrogged both the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers. In the win over the 76ers, Chris Paul had a bad night, scoring just 4 points in 28 minutes, but he dished out 8 assists and had 2 steals along with 3 rebounds.

Clint Capela had a solid night, scoring 18 points in 29 minutes on an impressive 67% from the field. He even had 9 rebounds and grabbed 4 steals. Eric Gordon had a good game, scoring an efficient 17 points, hitting 5 triples as well. James Harden again had a solid outing, scoring 31 points in 32 minutes, shooting 50% from the field, and had 10 rebounds, along with 7 assists and 2 steals.

If the Rockets stay fit and keep their solid 7 game winning streak going, they might even go up further in the standings.

