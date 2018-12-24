NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Houston Rockets' win over San Antonio Spurs

James Harden outdueled DeMar DeRozan as the Rockets defeated the Spurs

Final Score: Houston Rockets defeat San Antonio Spurs, 108-101

After a tough loss against the Miami Heat, the Houston Rockets were back home ready to host the San Antonio Spurs. It was expected to be an exciting contest as two of the NBA's best stars, James Harden and DeMar DeRozan, went at each other.

The Spurs took a 43-41 lead at halftime and it looked like the Rockets would lose their second straight game. However, Gerald Green and James Harden's explosive third quarter turned the game on its head and the Rockets were eventually able to defeat the Spurs quite convincingly at home.

The DeRozan-Harden matchup lived up to the hype even as the two teams produced an exciting contest. The two teams will now meet in March, again at the Toyota Center. In this article, we take a look at three of the talking points from the Rockets' win against the Spurs.

#3 San Antonio Spurs' three-game win streak comes to an end

The Spurs' three-game win streak ended with the loss against the Rockets

After a bad November, the San Antonio Spurs picked up steam in December and turned the tables by going on a 4-game win streak before the Bulls ended it. However, the Spurs then started another streak with the win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Spurs were on a three-game win streak coming into this game with all three of them being blowout victories. Their 3-game win streak, however, came to an end as the Rockets successfully held on to the victory at home.

Even though the starters were impressive, the bench was not productive for the Spurs and with James Harden outdueling DeMar DeRozan, the Spurs could not hold off the Rockets.

