NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Feature
52   //    08 Mar 2019, 22:10 IST

The Bucks bounced back from two straight losses with a win at home against the Pacers. Credit: BR
Final Score: Milwaukee Bucks 117 - Indiana Pacers 98

The league-leading Milwaukee Bucks lost two straight games for the first time this season and missed out on a golden opportunity to extend their lead against the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Standings table.

It was a close game and the teams entered the half-time with the Indiana Pacers down by 4 points. However, the Bucks started dominating the Pacers in the second half and went to defeat them quite convincingly.

Giannis scored 29 points and led both the teams in scoring. Myles Turner led the Pacers' scoring with 22 points. Khris Middleton also chipped in 27 points for the hosts. The Bucks moved to 49-16 with the win and are still firm at the top of the standings. In this article, let us take a look at three talking points from this game.

#3 The Pacers let the Bucks blow the game open in the third quarter

Darren Collison had a forgettable game and was restricted to single-digit scoring
Darren Collison has elevated his game in the absence of Victor Oladipo and has been one of the key reasons for the Pacers' success this season. The UCLA product scored 22 points in the win against the Chicago Bulls couple of nights earlier before this game.

Howbeit, he could not continue his form and had a forgettable game against the Bucks and was restricted to single-digit scoring. He struggled shooting from the field as he went 2-for-7 from the field, including 0-for-3 from distance.

However, the Pacers were just down by 4 points at half-time, thanks to Myles Turner and Bojan Bogdanovic. In the third quarter, the Bucks blew the game wide open and went on a 12-0 run, finished the quarter with 72-84 lead.

Contact Us Advertise with Us