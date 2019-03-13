×
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans

Punit Pathak
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
18   //    13 Mar 2019, 15:03 IST

Milwaukee Bucks v New Orleans Pelicans
Milwaukee Bucks v New Orleans Pelicans

Final Score: Milwaukee Bucks 130 - New Orleans Pelicans 113

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center in front of 15,562 fans. Bucks improved their overall record to 51-17 and remain on top of the Eastern Conference standings, whereas the Pelicans sit on the 12th position of the Western Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave an incredible performance along with Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon to secure the win.

New Orleans are facing a tough time, after winning three games in a row, now they find themselves with a losing streak of four games. The road to Playoffs is looking tough for them. On the other hand, The Bucks fans can hope to achieve glory this season. Milwaukee improved their on-road record to 24-12 with this win.

#3 Poor shooting cost Pelicans

Milwaukee Bucks v New Orleans Pelicans
Milwaukee Bucks v New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans set franchise record for the most three-pointers attempted with 47, but were able to convert only 10 out of all those tries. Their three-point shooting percentage was very low(21.3%). This was one of the major reasons for the Pelicans downfall. During the game, they took 107 shots (total) but made just 46.

New Orleans scored only 2-of-16 shots in the first quarter and 3-of-27 from the three-point line in the first half. This led to the Bucks taking a huge lead in the second half. The third and fourth quarter were decent as they shot 7 threes out of 20 attempts, but could not lead the team to victory.

Darius Miller was the only Pelicans player to shoot above 50 percent from three-point range. After the game, Miller said, "We had a rough-shooting night, I think we got the looks that we wanted. We had good shots with good shooters, we just didn’t knock them down tonight".

Punit Pathak
ANALYST
