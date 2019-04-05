NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 7 // 05 Apr 2019, 12:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers squared off against each other in a battle between two of the elite teams in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks won a very tight match by a scoreline of 128-122 and clinched the best record in the NBA for the season. They will now have home court advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Bucks have a 59-20 record and are 3 games ahead of the 2nd placed team, Toronto Raptors. They have been suffering a bit recently due to injuries but played great against the 76ers in this match.

The 76ers are currently in the 3rd place in the Eastern Conference standings. They have a 49-30 record and are 2 games ahead of the 4th placed, Boston Celtics.

This match turned out to be a great battle between two of the best athletes in the NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid are two of the best players in the NBA and have the potential to dominate in the NBA for years to come. Both were locked in for the match and provided a great spectacle.

Let's have a look at the key talking points from the match:

#3 Great effort on the boards from the Bucks

The Bucks showed great energy in this match

The Bucks are one of the topmost rebounding teams in the NBA. They again demonstrated great energy and hustle in this match and dominated on the boards.

The Bucks outrebounded the 76ers 50-43 and that might have just proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in rebounding. He had 13 rebounds in the game. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 13 rebounds.

The Bucks were also great on the defensive end down the stretch. They had a 10-1 run in the final minutes of the match and got the win.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement