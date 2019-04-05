×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Jame
ANALYST
Feature
7   //    05 Apr 2019, 12:20 IST

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers squared off against each other in a battle between two of the elite teams in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks won a very tight match by a scoreline of 128-122 and clinched the best record in the NBA for the season. They will now have home court advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Bucks have a 59-20 record and are 3 games ahead of the 2nd placed team, Toronto Raptors. They have been suffering a bit recently due to injuries but played great against the 76ers in this match.

The 76ers are currently in the 3rd place in the Eastern Conference standings. They have a 49-30 record and are 2 games ahead of the 4th placed, Boston Celtics.

This match turned out to be a great battle between two of the best athletes in the NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid are two of the best players in the NBA and have the potential to dominate in the NBA for years to come. Both were locked in for the match and provided a great spectacle.

Let's have a look at the key talking points from the match:

#3 Great effort on the boards from the Bucks

The Bucks showed great energy in this match
The Bucks showed great energy in this match

The Bucks are one of the topmost rebounding teams in the NBA. They again demonstrated great energy and hustle in this match and dominated on the boards.

The Bucks outrebounded the 76ers 50-43 and that might have just proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in rebounding. He had 13 rebounds in the game. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 13 rebounds.

The Bucks were also great on the defensive end down the stretch. They had a 10-1 run in the final minutes of the match and got the win.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Milwaukee Bucks Philadelphia 76ers Giannis Antetokounmpo Joel Embiid NBA Players NBA 2018 Standings
Jame
ANALYST
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers
RELATED STORY
NBA All-Star Game 2019: Top 3 Candidates who can be the Captain of the Eastern Conference All-Stars team
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 1996: Players who left their mark on the league
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks
RELATED STORY
5 Things to look forward to in the NBA Playoffs
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers 
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Milwaukee Bucks' blowout win over Atlanta Hawks
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us