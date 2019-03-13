NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets seemed to rediscover their best form whilst beating Minnesota Timberwolves 133-107 at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Things have not been going right for the Nuggets for the last few weeks. Just like the Warriors, they've seemed out of whack and their performance has been surprisingly low. They had lost four of five of their last games and just seemed a little confused.

The issue was that the Nuggets could not get enough out of the bench, unlike the game against the Warriors where the starters were failing to convert.

However, last night they faced the Timberwolves, a team that was never a part of the playoff race until recently and brought their best to record a convincing win.

Here are 3 talking points from the contest:

#1 In-game changes from coach Michael Malone work wonders

Michael Malone is a man on a mission. He is working not only to become the NBA Coach of the year, but has also established himself as an essential piece in every aspect of the Nuggets

It's no secret that Denver are one of the most stacked teams in the NBA this season, but with the playoffs around the corner, teams are looking to cut-short their rotation. Speaking about this, coach Malone said, "Definitely looking at ways to improve our team, and if shortening our rotation's the answer, definitely willing to do that, playing less guys, more minutes and kind of going with that as we head into the postseason. It's all about trying to find a rhythm, because when we had it, we were really good. And now we're kind of out of rhythm," said Malone after the game. This rotation tactic seemed to be what made the difference between the last four matches and this one for the Nuggets.

Placing his faith in the right reserves, he chose the right men to get the Nuggets out of their funk. Although this may seem insignificant as they are now 4-4 since the All-Star game, their gameplay showed a difference that could help them in the run-up to the playoffs. There are still 16 games to go and anything could happen.

